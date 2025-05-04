Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Andhra man’s six-year wait ends with Range Rover car win

As the saying goes, patience pays off — and after six years of trying, it finally did for one man from Andhra Pradesh living in Qatar, in the form of a luxury Range Rover Velar won in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

Venkata Giribabu Vulla, a 50-year-old graphics officer, secured the prize in the 274th draw after purchasing Dream Car ticket number 020933 for 150 Dirham.

Vulla has been living in Qatar with his family for the past 18 years and regular Big Ticket participant, hoping for a breakthrough.

“I’m honestly at a loss for words. I’m so happy and overjoyed. All I can think about now is getting home quickly to share this incredible moment with my family,” he said.

Overjoyed by the win, Vulla described it as the fulfilment of a long-standing dream. “Winning this car couldn’t have come at a better time, as I had been planning to buy a new vehicle. Thanks to Big Ticket, that wish has now come true.”

