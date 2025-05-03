Telangana man missing in Saudi Arabia for years; family seeks govt help

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old man from Telangana who migrated to Saudi Arabia for work six years ago has reportedly gone missing, prompting his family to seek urgent government assistance to trace him and ensure his safe return.

Singam Rajeswar, a resident of Godalapampu village in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district, left for the Kingdom in search of employment. According to his family, he has not been in contact for several years. Despite making numerous efforts over the last two years, they have been unable to obtain any information about his whereabouts.

Facing financial hardship and growing uncertainty, his family on Friday, May 2, submitted a petition through the Pravasi Prajavani initiative at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. The family was advised to approach the platform by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) state president Alluri Krishnaveni.

Speaking at the venue, Rajeswar’s wife appealed to officials to expedite efforts to trace her husband. “Our children are struggling, and we have had no communication from him in years. We are in deep financial trouble,” she said.

The petition was received by Pravasi Prajavani in-charge Amarender Reddy, who assured the family that the matter would be forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action.

Also Read Indian nursing couple in Kuwait found dead with knives in hand

Pravasi Prajavani is a state-run initiative aimed at addressing the grievances of migrant workers and their families, particularly those facing legal, financial, or logistical challenges abroad.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on Rajeswar’s status or location. Authorities are expected to coordinate with Indian diplomatic missions to gather further information.