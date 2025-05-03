Dubai: Indian businessman jailed for 5 years, fined Rs 1 cr over money laundering

Dubai-based Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, widely known as ‘Abu Sabah’, has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a major money laundering operation.

The Dubai Criminal Court imposed a fine of 500,000 Dirham (1,15,09,510) and ordered the confiscation of Dh 150 million (Rs 3,45,68,22,000) in illegal proceeds, along with electronic devices and other seized assets. Upon completing his sentence, he will be deported, Al Bayan, an Arabic daily, reported.

Abu Sabah was convicted along with 32 others, including his son, for operating a criminal network that channelled millions through shell companies and suspicious financial transfers.

The case originated from a referral by Bur Dubai Police Station to the Public Prosecution in December 2024. The first hearing took place on January 9.

Some of the accused were tried in absentia, while others received varying prison terms and financial penalties following their conviction. The court also imposed Dh 50 million fines on several companies involved in the illicit scheme.

Known for his luxurious lifestyle and property investments, Abu Sabah made headlines in 2016 when he purchased a single-digit number plate — “5” — for Dh 33 million (Rs 76,05,00,840) at an auction.