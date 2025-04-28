Living the UAE dream: Indian creator’s viral take on everyday cultures

What does it truly feel like to live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? For many, it’s a blend of opportunity, ambition, and an unmatched cultural mix — and one Dubai-based Indian content creator has captured it all in a 1-minute, 20-second video.

Anil Lobo recently shared a reel on Instagram titled “The most incredible part of living in the UAE is realizing.” In it, he showed an everyday commute, revealing a message that is far from ordinary.

The clip showed Lobo as he leaves home, boards public transport, and proceeds to his workplace. Throughout the journey, he unknowingly encounters individuals from a diverse array of nations, including India, Russia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kenya, Lebanon, Ireland, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, and Egypt.

It’s only after a conversation with a local Emirati colleague that Lobo fully realises the scope of his encounters — a journey through multiple cultures in just 45 minutes.

In his caption, he wrotes, “In the 45-minute journey from your home to your workplace in the UAE, you cross paths with people of different nationalities, each with their own story — all here in search of a better life.”

Since posting, the video has gone viral, amassing more than 13.5 million views and sparking a wave of appreciation across social media.

Watch the video here

Users on social media have responded positively.

