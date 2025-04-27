Travellers entering Dubai must follow specific health protocols

The Dubai government has recently introduced a new public health law, mandating that every traveller arriving in the Emirate must follow specific health protocols to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

The new law, announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, aims to promote public health, disease prevention, and environmental safety across the emirate.

Law No (5) of 2025 establishes a comprehensive framework to safeguard the community by enhancing health standards, improving food and product safety, and promoting sustainable practices to boost the quality of life, according to the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

The law mandates a range of precautionary and evidence-based practices in line with both local and international health regulations.

It introduces strict obligations for travellers, individuals, and healthcare providers, while also clarifying the roles of government entities in safeguarding health and the environment.

Under the new law, all travellers entering Dubai must provide accurate health information upon arrival at Dubai’s entry points. They must also report any suspected or confirmed communicable diseases to the authorities.

Travellers infected with or suspected of having a communicable disease should avoid contact with others. They should refrain from travelling or moving, except to healthcare facilities, without the approval of the Dubai Health Authority.

The law also makes it punishable to conceal infections or spread them, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Individuals must follow guidelines issued by the relevant authorities and healthcare providers.

If infected, individuals must observe hygiene practices, such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

This law overrides any previous legislation that may conflict with its provisions and will come into effect 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.