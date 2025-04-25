UAE: Indian expat boy falls to death from residential building

Abu Dhabi: A 17-year-old Indian expatriate boy died after falling from a residential building in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, April 24.

The deceased was identified as Alex Binoy, a native of Thottara, Ernakulam district in the southern Indian state of Kerala. He was a Grade 12 student at Abu Dhabi Indian School, Muroor.

According to a report by Manorama Online, the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm in the Tourist Club area, when Alex fell from the third floor of the building where he lived.

His father, Parayil Binoy Thomas, an employee at ADNOC, was informed of the incident by the building’s watchman. He was rushed to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital with critical injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Also Read Emirates becomes world’s first autism certified airline

It is reported that Alex had recently completed his final exams and was awaiting the results. He had aspirations of pursuing higher education in photography.

He is survived by his parents and two elder brothers.

The incident follows two similar cases involving Indian nationals in the UAE.

In December 2024, a 40-year-old Indian graphic designer died after falling from a building in Sharjah.

In May 2024, a 37-year-old Indian social media influencer passed away after falling from the 19th floor of her building near St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Fujairah.