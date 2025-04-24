Emirates becomes world’s first autism certified airline

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has become the world’s first airline to receive official Autism Certification, marking a significant milestone in accessible air travel.
Emirates has achieved the distinction of being the world’s first Autism-Certified Airline, following the successful training of over 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff in autism awareness and support.
The certification is the result of a year-long collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This partnership involved detailed evaluations, audits, and the creation of a comprehensive framework to improve accessibility across the entire travel experience – from check-in to landing.
Promoting autism awareness
In April, Emirates used its award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, to raise global awareness of autism. Passengers could access a specially curated selection of films and programmes, including Temple Grandin, Ezra, The Flight of Bryan, the BBC docuseries Inside Our Autistic Minds, and Carl the Collector – a cartoon about a racoon with autism. Podcasts and documentaries highlighting Dubai’s commitment to autism inclusion were also featured.
Global expansion of ‘travel rehearsal’ programme
Emirates has expanded its innovative ‘travel rehearsal’ initiative to 17 cities worldwide, including Manchester, Paris, Barcelona, Montreal, Manila, Brisbane, and Dubai. Originally launched in Dubai in 2023, the programme was developed in collaboration with multiple government entities and autism centres.
These rehearsals allow children with autism and their carers to familiarise themselves with airport procedures such as check-in, baggage drop, immigration, security screening, and boarding. The goal is to reduce travel anxiety and build confidence.
Parents, educators, and therapists have praised the programme as “invaluable”, citing the positive impact of preparation, familiarisation, and trained staff support on the travel experience.
The travel rehearsal sessions are currently offered on an invitation-only basis in partnership with accredited autism centres.
Supporting Dubai’s vision for accessibility
This initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to become the most accessible travel destination globally. According to a survey by AutismTravel.com, 78 percent of families with autistic members hesitate to travel due to a lack of support, while 94 percent would be more likely to go on holiday if staff were trained in autism support.
Emirates’ commitment represents a powerful step forward in inclusive travel, setting a global precedent for how airlines can accommodate passengers with neurodiverse needs.