Emirates becomes world’s first autism certified airline

Emirates has achieved the distinction of being the world’s first Autism-Certified Airline, following the successful training of over 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff in autism awareness and support.

The certification is the result of a year-long collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This partnership involved detailed evaluations, audits, and the creation of a comprehensive framework to improve accessibility across the entire travel experience – from check-in to landing.

Promoting autism awareness

In April, Emirates used its award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, to raise global awareness of autism. Passengers could access a specially curated selection of films and programmes, including Temple Grandin, Ezra, The Flight of Bryan, the BBC docuseries Inside Our Autistic Minds, and Carl the Collector – a cartoon about a racoon with autism. Podcasts and documentaries highlighting Dubai’s commitment to autism inclusion were also featured.

A young traveller receives a warm welcome from Emirates crew as part of the airline’s autism-friendly travel programme. Photo: Emirates Participants in the Emirates travel rehearsal initiative gather with crew and carers in Dubai International Airport’s lounge. Photo: Emirates A child participates in a travel rehearsal by practising check-in procedures with Emirates staff. Photo: Emirates Children take part in Emirates’ travel rehearsal at the airline’s training centre, designed to familiarise them with the flying experience. Photo: Emirates A young traveller with autism is guided through check-in by trained Emirates ground staff. Photo: Emirates Emirates extends its travel rehearsal initiative to Madrid, helping children with autism prepare for flights in a supportive environment. Photo: Emirates

Global expansion of ‘travel rehearsal’ programme

Emirates has expanded its innovative ‘travel rehearsal’ initiative to 17 cities worldwide, including Manchester, Paris, Barcelona, Montreal, Manila, Brisbane, and Dubai. Originally launched in Dubai in 2023, the programme was developed in collaboration with multiple government entities and autism centres.

These rehearsals allow children with autism and their carers to familiarise themselves with airport procedures such as check-in, baggage drop, immigration, security screening, and boarding. The goal is to reduce travel anxiety and build confidence.

Parents, educators, and therapists have praised the programme as “invaluable”, citing the positive impact of preparation, familiarisation, and trained staff support on the travel experience.

The travel rehearsal sessions are currently offered on an invitation-only basis in partnership with accredited autism centres.

Supporting Dubai’s vision for accessibility

This initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to become the most accessible travel destination globally. According to a survey by AutismTravel.com, 78 percent of families with autistic members hesitate to travel due to a lack of support, while 94 percent would be more likely to go on holiday if staff were trained in autism support.

Emirates’ commitment represents a powerful step forward in inclusive travel, setting a global precedent for how airlines can accommodate passengers with neurodiverse needs.