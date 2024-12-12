UAE: Indian graphic designer falls to death in Sharjah

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old Indian graphic designer recently died after falling from a building in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deceased has been identified as K J Jose, a native of Kadappuram village in Thrissur district in the Indian state of Kerala.

As per a report by Kerala daily Manorama Online, Jose went to Sharjah on a visit visa five months ago. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Relatives have asked the government to intervene to return his mortal remains back home.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat died after falling from the Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

In May 2024, a 37-year-old UAE-based Indian social media influencer died after falling from the 19th floor of her building near St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Fujairah.

In October 2023, a 17-year-old Indian boy died after falling from the 6th floor of his residential building in Ajman.