UAE: Indian expat falls to death from Jebel Jais mountain

In an unfortunate incident, a 32-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate recently died after falling from the Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

The deceased has been identified as Sayant Madhummal, a native of Kannur, Kerala. He was an auto garage employee in Dubai.

As per a report by Kerala daily Media One Online, the incident took place while Sayant was out camping with friends during the country’s 53rd National Day holidays.

However, when his friends were unable to locate Sayant after his abrupt disappearance, they notified the authorities.

Upon the arrival of the rescue teams, it was confirmed that Sayant died after falling from the steep cliffside of Jebel Jais.

It is reported that his body was flown back home after all formalities were completed, and final rites will be held soon.

On Monday, December 9, Ras Al Khaimah Police Air Wing, in collaboration with the Search and Rescue Section, rescued two Asians – a man and a woman – who had reportedly been exhausted while climbing the summit of one of the emirate’s mountains at an altitude of 3,000 feet.

Ras Al Khaimah police have urged residents to exercise caution when exploring mountainous terrains and emphasize safety precautions during outdoor activities.