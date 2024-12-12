Video: 2 Indian groups win Rs 8 cr each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Two groups of Indian expatriates won an astounding one million dollars (Rs 8,48,57,227) each in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw.

On Wednesday, December 11, DDF conducted the Millennium Millionaire draw and Finest Surprise draw at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

First group

A 40-year-old Fayad Ahamed, an Indian national from Kerala based in Dubai, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 482 with ticket number 3266, which he purchased online on November 16.

Ahamed, who works as an IT support for an insurance company, has been living in Dubai for 12 years now and has been participating in the draw from the past three years.

He expressed gratitude towards Dubai Duty Free for his recent win.

Second group

A 29-year-old Vinod Puthiya Purayil, an Indian national from Kerala based in Dubai, became a winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 483 with ticket number 1880, which he purchased online on November 30.

Purayil, who works as equipment operators for Dnata, has been residing in Dubai from the past 10 years and participating in the draw for four years now.

He is thrilled to win the Dubai Duty Free prize, as his wife is 7 months pregnant.

Watch the video here

Ahamed and Purayil are the 241st and 242nd Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty Free tickets.

Other Indian winners

A 43-year-old Indian national Rajasekaran Samaresan won a luxury car with ticket number 1138 in the Finest Surprise Series 1900, purchased online on December 6.

Mohammed Arshad Ali, a 29-year-old Indian national from Sharjah, won a luxury motorbike with ticket 0653 in Finest Surprise Series 605, purchased online on December 6.