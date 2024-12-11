Video: Indian, Bangladeshi expats won Rs 68 lakh in Big Ticket draw

Three Indian expats and a Bangladeshi expat walked away with grand prizes of total value worth Dirham 295,000 (Rs 68,13,411) in the latest Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw.

The winner of the draw Abdul Nazer, Akash Raj, Mohammed Haneff, and MD Mehedi— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner: Dubai-based Indian expat wins Rs 23 lakh

Abdul Nazer, a 49-year-old Indian man from Kerala, won a staggering Dirham 100,000 (Rs 23,09,395) in the draw.

Nazer, who works in a gold shop, has been living in Dubai since 2012.

He has been participating with a group of 20 friends to buy Big Ticket raffle tickets every month for the past 3 years.

“When I received the winning call, I was overwhelmed with happiness—it was an unforgettable moment,” Nazer said.

He plans to share the prize with his friends and set aside the remainder for his wife.

Second winner: Dubai-based Indian expat wins Rs 17 lakh

Mohammed Haneff, a 59-year-old man from Bangalore, India, won a grand prize of Dirham 75,000 (Rs 17,32,080) in the draw.

Haneff, who is a owner of car showroom, has been a resident of Dubai for 15 years and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for 3 years.

“I was absolutely surprised when I received the call—it was a moment I had been hoping for,” he said. “It was truly an incredible and unforgettable experience.”

Third winner: Dubai-based Indian expat wins Rs 16 lakh

A 30-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat from Kerala, Akash Raj, won an astounding Dirham 70,000 (Rs 16,16,563) in the draw.

Raj, who works as an insurance underwriter, has been a resident of Dubai for the past seven years and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries with a group of 10 friends from the last four years.

He initially suspected a scam after receiving a winning call, but now feels extremely happy and grateful for the amazing feeling of winning.

Fourth winner: UAE-based Bangladeshi expat wins Rs 11 lakh

A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Bangladeshi expat MD Mehedi won a staggering Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,54,706) in the draw.

He purchased a winning ticket during the second week of November, expressing immense excitement.

Rs 69 crore up for grabs

The Big Ticket draw has announced a guaranteed Dirham 30 million (Rs 69,20,58,900) prize for December, along with four additional millionaire winners through weekly e-draws.

UAE residents can win cash prizes from Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,61,372) to Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,60,294) purchasing two tickets for Dirham 1,000, (Rs 23,068) automatically entering the ‘Big Win’ contest, which will draw on January 1, 2025.

In addition, participants can win a Maserati Grecale in a ‘Dream Car’ giveaway.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.