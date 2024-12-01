Want to end 2024 by winning a Rs 69 cr jackpot in Big Ticket draw? Here’s how

Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has announced a staggering Dirham 30 million (Rs 69,06,98,400) grand prize up for grabs during the month of December.

One lucky participant is set to win the grand prize, with four others expected to become millionaires this month. Four weekly e-draws will be conducted for Dirham one million (Rs 2,30,23,28) with each draw determining the winner.

The Big Win draw

The Big Win live draw Series 270 on January 3, 2025 offers guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dirham 20,000 (Rs 4,60,46) to Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,53,492) for contestants.

It requires participants to purchase Big Tickets worth at least Dirham 1,000 (Rs 23,023) a single transaction from December 1 to December 25, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.