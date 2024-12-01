Hyderabad man stranded in Saudi Arabia for eight months returns home

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Jaffar Ahmed from Hyderabad, who was critically unwell and stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the last eight months, safely returned home on Saturday, November 30.

Jaffar thanked External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader for their timely help. He also thanked the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and the Saudi police.

This comes within 72 hours after Khan brought Jaffer’s predicament to the notice of Dr S Jaishankar.

Jaffer Ahmed who was very ill and got stuck up since eight months in Saudi Arabia returned safely, thanked Amjed Ullah Khan for his timely help:



One Jaffer Ahmed resident of Mohammadi lines, Golconda Qila, Hyderabad who went to work as a supervisor with Al Jawharah for Cartoons… pic.twitter.com/jtBEQOkr7t — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) November 30, 2024

On November 24, Jaffar’s father Aijaz Ahmed requested Amjed Ullah Khan to bring his son back, who had a severe condition and was admitted to the hospital twice.

Jaffar moved to Saudi Arabia in February this year after he was offered a job as a supervisor for Al Jawharah for carton industries in Jeddah.

He suffered an asthmatic attack after being exposed to hazardous chemical fumes at his workplace, which worsened his existing sinusitis.

The severity of his condition made it impossible for Jaffar to continue working, leading him to seek a return home to India.

However, Jaffar’s attempts to return home were hindered by his Kafeel (sponsor), who denied him exit despite his health concerns. He was left in a lurch without support for basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Jaffar relocated from Jeddah to Riyadh to reside with his relatives and seek assistance.