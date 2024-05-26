UAE: Indian social media influencer falls to death from 19th floor

Abu Dhabi: A 37-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian social media influencer died after falling from the 19th floor of her building near St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Fujairah.

The deceased has been identified as Shanifa Babu, a native of Thiruvananthapuram in the south Indian state of Kerala. The incident happened on Saturday morning, May 25.

Shanifa is the wife of Sanuj Babu, who runs a construction company in Fujairah, and has two daughters.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sanuj wrote, “My Wife left me today 8.30am living me alone and dying with my two angles ….May her soul rest in peace…Pray for her…”

As per media reports, Shanifa’s body is currently in the hospital mortuary, while her husband is being taken for interrogation by the police.

In October 2023, a 17-year-old boy died after falling from the 6th floor of his residential building in Ajman, UAE.