Historical: Indian Hajis take high-speed train from Jeddah to Makkah

Jeddah: In a historic first-ever, Indian Haj pilgrims who arrived from Mumbai embarked on a high-speed train directly from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to the holy city of Makkah on Sunday, May 26.

On this historical moment, India’s ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam accompanied the first group of Indian pilgrims on a train journey from the airport to Makkah.

They were accompanied by Saudi Arabian railways vice president Eng Al Harbi and representatives from the ministries of Haj and transport.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, took to X on Sunday and shared a photo of the pilgrims riding in a train with officials.

Abt 32000 Indian Hajis will use this exclusive service this yr. This will shorten the Jeddah to Makkah travel time & make their experience more comfortable.

The arrangement has been facilitated by the Mohd Shahid Alam in coordination with concerned Saudi authorities.

About 32,000 Indian Hajis will use this exclusive service this year. The Haramain rail service, with trains capable of traveling up to 300 kilometer per hour, will not only make the journey of the pilgrims more comfortable but also reduce the travel time from Jeddah to Makkah.

This year’s Haj is expected to attract around 175,000 Indian pilgrims, with 140,000 arriving through the Haj Committee of India (HCoI).

Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan @SuhelAkhanIFS and Consul General Mohd. Shahid Alam

This year’s Haj is expected to begin from June 14 to June 19.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.