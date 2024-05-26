Saudi Arabia considers one-day Haj package for Makkah residents

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is considering the concept of a one-day Haj package exclusively for Makkah residents in an effort to decrease the number of illegal pilgrims.

The new package will enable residents to participate in the Day of Arafat, the culmination of the annual Haj pilgrimage.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al Watan, the proposed low-cost package is specifically aimed at expatriates with legal residency in Makkah and Saudi citizens.

One-day package

The package does not include accommodation in Arafat and Mina.

The beneficiaries will gather at assembly points and be transported to Arafat after the noon prayers.

Pilgrims who have not performed Haj in the past will be granted a Haj permit upon proving their past absence and providing their Makkah residency addresses.

They will stay in buses in Arafat before heading to Al Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for ritual devil-stoning in Mina the following day.

They will spend the night in their houses in Makkah.

The ministry recently announced plans to impose 10,000 Saudi Riyals fines on citizens, expats, and visitors who enter Makkah without a Haj permit from Dhul Qa’dah 25, corresponding to June 2 to Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponaing to June 20.

In addition, expats are subject to deportation to their home country and a specific ban on entering the Kingdom for a specified period.

This year’s Haj is expected to begin from June 14 to June 19.