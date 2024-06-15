Telangana: Several injured as mob attacks madrasa in Medak

Hyderabad: Several people were injured in an attack by right-wing mob on a madrasa in Medak district on Saturday.

According to reports, the management of Minhaj ul Uloom Madarsa had purchased cattle for sacrifice for Bakrid. Local members of right-wing organizations created a ruckus near the madrasa after the sacrificial animals were brought in. Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

An hour later, the members of the right-wing Hindutva groups again reached the madrasa and launched an attack. Several people who were inside the madrasa received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, the mob attacked the hospital as well and threw stones at the hospital building. Police intervened and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Tension gripped the area as the news of the incident spread. In the evening, the markets were shut down by some some unscrupulous elements. The police, in response, increased the patrolling in the Medak town to prevent further trouble.

Some of the people injured in the attack alleged it was a planned attack on Muslims. “It was a planned attack not only on the madaras but also on local Muslims,” said one of the injured.

AIMIM MLA, Kausar Mohiuddin spoke to the local police officials and asked them to initiate action against the anti-social elements. He said AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the DGP Telangana Ravi Gupta and demanded severe action against miscreants.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan also asked the State government to stop the targeted attacks by Hindu right wing organisations on Muslim ahead of Bakrid.