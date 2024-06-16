Hyderabad: IPS father salutes UPSC topper daughter, photo viral

Hyderabad: The photo of a father, who is a serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, saluting Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) topper and probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on the eve of Father’s Day went viral online as netizens were touched by a heartwarming moment.

At a seminar held at the Telangana State Police Academy for IAS trainees, IPS officer N Venkateswarlu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Director of the academy, saluted his daughter, IAS officer N Uma Harathi (2022-batch).

N Uma Harathi secured All India Rank 3 in the UPSC 2022 examination.

This gesture of the senior IPS officer saluting his daughter who topped the UPSC, highlights the immense pride a parent feels when their child achieves success, surpassing their own accomplishments.

During the visit, the trainee IAS officers went through a presentation on TSPA’s role, training methodology, and other functions.

The probationary IAS officers have been undergoing a training programme at the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRD) from May 20 to June 30, 2024.