AP: Ex-constable clears UPSC exam after quitting job over humiliation by CI

Hyderabad: A former police constable from Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, who resigned from his position following a humiliating experience at work, successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, as per the results released on Tuesday, April 16.

Uday Krishna Reddy secured the 780th rank in the 2023 UPSC Civil Services Examination, as announced in the results released on April 16, 2024.

Also Read Telangana’s Ananya Reddy secures 3rd rank in UPSC 2023 exam

Uday Krishna Reddy served as a constable between 2013 and 2018 reportedly has been inspired to pursue a career as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer due to a humiliating incident involving a Circle Inspector.

Although he may initially be assigned to the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Reddy is determined to continue his studies to qualify for the IAS.

The UPSC CSE exam is a highly competitive examination aimed at filling 1,105 positions across various government departments.

The final results for the UPSC IAS Exam were released on April 16, with Aditya Srivastava (2629523) securing the All India Rank.

A total of 1016 recommended applicants were selected, along with an additional 240 individuals on the reserve list.

The results are available on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, and can be accessed by following the steps provided.

The UPSC CSE 2023 top 10 rank holders are as follows:

Aditya Srivastava Animesh Pradhan Donuru Ananya Reddy P K Siddharth Ramkumar Ruhavi Srishti Dabas Anmol Rathore Ashish Kumar Nausheen Aishwaryam Prajapati

The candidates can check their results by visiting the official UPSC website, clicking on the ‘Results’ tab, and looking for the link mentioning ‘Civil Services Examination (Final Result) 20233.