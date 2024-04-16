Telangana’s Ananya Reddy secures 3rd rank in UPSC 2023 exam

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Donurur Ananya Reddy secured the third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination 2023. She hails from Mahabubnagar.

Aditya Srivastav topped the list.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2023 on its official website on Tuesday, April 16.

The exam was conducted in three stages – Prelims, Mains, and Interview, and the results were declared at different intervals after the completion of each stage.

Also Read UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared

The Prelims result was declared approximately 3-4 weeks after the exam, the Mains result was announced 2-3 months after the exam, and the final result was released 4-5 months after the exam.

The final result contains the names and roll numbers of the candidates selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other services.

A total of 1,016 candidates were selected for appointment in various services.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)