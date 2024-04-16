UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th April 2024 4:17 pm IST
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

