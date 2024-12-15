Telangana: TGMFC invites applications to avail free sewing machines

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TGMFC) has invited applications under the Indiramma Mahila scheme to distribute free sewing machines to eligible women from minority communities.

Women belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Jains and Parsi faiths, who are trained in sewing are eligible for the scheme.

Applications should be submitted to the TGMFC website between December 16 and December 31.

Candidates should submit a hard copy of the application and other requisite documents to the district minority welfare officer.

Who are eligible

Women aged 18 to 55 years are eligible for the scheme. Candidates must be unemployed or have an annual income below Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas or Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

Applicants need to provide proof of age and address and must have completed at least class 5. Additionally, they should possess tailoring skills or have received training from institutions affiliated with TGMFC.