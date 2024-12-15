Telangana: Woman arrested for SI’s suicide in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested on Saturday, December 14 in connection with a Sub Inspector’s suicide in Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district in Telangana.

The accused woman was identified as 29-year-old Banoth Anasuya who reportedly pressurised Harish to marry her. The police team, which investigated the case, reportedly found evidence against Anasuya for instigating Harish to take the extreme step.

The police said Anasuya used to exert pressure on Harish to marry her and on December 2 too, she insisted that he marry her. According to the police, Harish, who was depressed due to the behaviour of the woman, killed himself with the service revolver.

It is to be noted that the victim was posted at the Wazedu police station, and died by suicide on December 2. According to the officials, Harish took a room in a resort within the Eturunagaram Mandal Headquarters limits and died by suicide.

On Monday morning, the resort staff noticed that the sub-inspector’s room door was open, and he was in a pool of blood on the bed.

They immediately informed the local Eturunagaram police station. Initially, it was suspected that the sub-inspector died by suicide due to pressure from higher officials regarding the death of three persons who were killed by Maoists in Mulugu on suspicion of being police informants.