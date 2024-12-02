Telangana police sub inspector dies by suicide in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police died by suicide in Mulgu district of Telangana on Monday, December 2. The deceased officer was identified as R Harish.

Harish was posted at the Wazedu police station. According to the officials, Harish took a room in a resort within the Eturunagaram Mandal Headquarters limits and took the extreme step.

On Monday morning, the resort staff noticed that the sub-inspector’s room door was open, and he was in a pool of blood on the bed. They immediately informed the local Eturunagaram police station.

The police officials rushed to the spot and began investigating. Meanwhile, rumours spread on social media platforms that higher officials targeted him for killing civilians by Maoists (Gotti Koya) suspecting them to be police informants on November 22 in Peruru village in Wazedu Mandal.

This was the first time the Maoists entered the village and killed two tribals and officials treated this as the sub inspector’s failure.

Depressed over the incident and being unable to bear the pressure from higher officials, Harish ended his life.