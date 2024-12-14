Pushpak buses from Lingampally to Hyderabad Airport from Dec 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road and Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to enhance public transport connectivity with the launch of Pushpak bus services from Lingampally to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, starting this Sunday, November 15.

RTC executive director C Vinod Kumar announced this initiative to provide a reliable and comfortable travel option for passengers heading to the Hyderabad airport from the area.

The Pushpak bus services from Lingampalli to the Hyderabad Airport will commence with the first bus departing Lingampalli at 5:45 am and the last bus leaving at 8:45 pm. From the airport, the first bus will start its journey at 7:30 am, while the final service of the day will depart at 10:30 pm. This schedule is designed to provide convenient travel options for passengers throughout the day.

The buses will operate via key locations including Alvin X Road, Hafizpet, Kondapur, Kothaguda, and Gachibowli. This route is designed to cater to the needs of commuters travelling between the city and the Hyderabad Airport, ensuring that they have access to timely and efficient transport with the Pushpak buses.

Timetable of Pushpak buses between Hyderabad Airport & Lingampally

Buses from Lingampally to Hyderabad Airport

5:45 am

6:35 am

7:25 am

8:15 am

9:05 am

9:55 am

10:45 am

11:35 am

2:55 pm

3:45 pm

4:35 pm

5:25 pm

6:15 pm

7:05 pm

7:55 pm

8:45 pm

Buses for return

7:30 am

8:20 am

9:10 am

10:00 am

10:50 am

11:40 am

12:30 pm

1:20 pm

4:40 pm

5:30 pm

6:20 pm

7:10 pm

8:00 pm

8:50 pm

9:40 pm

10:30 pm

TGSRTC is encouraging passengers to take advantage of this new service, which promises to ease travel logistics for those flying out of Hyderabad. With frequent departures throughout the day, the Pushpak buses are expected to become popular for travellers seeking a cost-effective and convenient way to reach the Hyderabad airport.