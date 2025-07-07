Indians can now get UAE Golden Visa without property investment

Dubai: In a significant shift in its long-term residency framework, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a nomination-based Golden Visa scheme that allows Indian citizens to obtain lifetime residency without the requirement of investing in real estate or business.

Until now, obtaining a Golden Visa required a minimum property investment of Dirham 2 million (Rs 4.65 crore).

However, under the newly launched model, eligible Indians can apply by paying a one-time fee of Dh 100,000 (around Rs 23.28 lakh), according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

India chosen for pilot phase

As part of a strategic rollout, India and Bangladesh have been selected for the first phase of this initiative, which aligns with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and India in 2022.

As per PTI, more than 5,000 Indian nationals are expected to apply within the initial three-month phase of the programme.

Application process and eligibility checks

The application process will be overseen by Rayad Group, a UAE-based consultancy tasked with vetting candidates in India. Applicants will undergo extensive screening, including:

Anti-money laundering checks

Criminal record screening

Review of digital and social media activity

According to Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, the assessment will also evaluate how an individual could contribute to the UAE in fields such as:

Education

Science and research

Culture

Startups and entrepreneurship

Finance and trade

Professional services

After the review, applications are forwarded to UAE government authorities for a final decision.

“This is a golden opportunity for Indian professionals to secure permanent residency,” Ayub told PTI.

How to apply

One of the key benefits of the new model is the ability to apply from one’s home country. Applicants can submit their documents through:

Vasco visa centres

Registered Rayad Group offices

The official online portal

A dedicated call centre

There is no requirement to physically visit Dubai to initiate or complete the application process.

What the visa offers

Once approved, the Golden Visa grants lifetime residency in the UAE and allows holders to:

Live and work without a local sponsor

Sponsor family members, including spouse, children, and parents

Employ domestic help and drivers

Start or manage a business, or take up professional employment

Unlike the earlier property-based Golden Visa, which expires upon sale or division of assets, the nomination-based version remains valid permanently.

Policy shift and long-term vision

The initiative reflects the UAE’s shift towards attracting skilled professionals and global talent rather than focusing solely on high-net-worth individuals.

The programme is expected to expand to other CEPA signatory countries, including China, after the pilot phase concludes.

What is the UAE Golden Visa?

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency programme introduced by the UAE government in 2019 to attract foreign investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, researchers, and exceptional talents across various fields.

It grants successful applicants residency for 5 or 10 years, renewable, without the need for a local sponsor.

Originally, the visa targeted high-net-worth individuals, requiring substantial investments in real estate, business, or public sector contributions. Over time, eligibility expanded to include scientists, doctors, teachers, content creators, outstanding students, artists, and frontline workers who demonstrated exceptional merit or potential.

In 2022, the UAE lowered the real estate investment threshold to Dh 2 million, making it accessible to a broader base of investors.

With inputs from PTI