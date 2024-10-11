Dubai announces Golden Visa for teachers: Check eligibility & other details

In a significant step, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that outstanding private sector teachers in Dubai can apply for a Golden Visa from October 15, 2024.

Educators who have made significant contributions to the emirate’s private education sector will be granted long-term residency.

The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Taking to X on Saturday, October 5, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council wrote, “On World Teachers’ Day, we issued directives to grant the Golden Visa to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai’s private education sector.”

“We deeply appreciate your efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling the values that will build tomorrow’s leaders. You are key partners in shaping Dubai’s future and in achieving the visionary goals of the Education Strategy E33.”

The initiative will acknowledge individuals who have received positive community feedback for their efforts to improve the quality of education.

All you need to know about Golden Visa for teachers in Dubai

Who can apply?

School principals and leaders

Early childhood centre managers

Academic heads of higher education institutions

Teachers

Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions

KHDA school rating reports (for principals)

Award certificates

Survey results and testimonials from students and parents

Staff testimonials (for principals, ECC managers, and academic heads)

Evidence of community involvement

Documentation showing improved student outcomes

Recommendation and nomination letters from the Board of Governors

Eligibility criteria

Teachers who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education.

Proven track record of enhancing the quality of education in their respective institutions.

Possess the capacity to generate positive influence and acknowledgement within the broader educational community.

Proven contributions towards improving student outcomes, including their academic progress.