Popular restaurant raided in Hyderabad, expired food items found

Hyderabad: The food and safety department raided the popular Heart Cup Coffee Restaurant and Bar at Jubliee Hills Road no. 45 in Hyderabad and found multiple food violations.

The raid was conducted on Friday, December 13. During the raid, officials discovered a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen, which had a littered floor and was not equipped to remove food waste from the drains. Moreover, the ceiling of the kitchen floor was found to be covered with soot.

Walls of the kitchen were found oily indicating no proper cleaning took place for a long time. Exhaust fan was greasy and unclean while the tiles were broken.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿, 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗼. 𝟰𝟱, 𝗝𝘂𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀

13.12.2024



* Water analysis reports, Pest Control records and Fostac certificates of employees were not provided.



* Refrigerators are not cleaned properly.



pic.twitter.com/UYkViN6Hww — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 14, 2024

The officials found expired products such as 6 kg of Kissan tomato paste, 10 kg of vanaspathi, 1 kg of oregano and 8 kg of peri peri marinade. Apart from this, vegetables like tomatoes and potatoes were also found to be expired. These items were discarded by the food safety officials.

Non-vegetarian items such as raw meat like chicken and mutton were found to be dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner. The refrigerator was unclean.

The water analysis reports, pest control records and Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) certificates of restaurant employees were not provided by the restaurant workers.