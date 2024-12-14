Numaish 2025: Exhibition that Hyderabadis can’t get enough of!

Hyderabad’s most iconic annual All India Industrial Exhibition, Numaish, is set to open its gates on January 1, 2025, and will run until February 15, offering a blend of culture, shopping, and entertainment.

Just like every year, Numaish 2025 will also host over 2,200 stalls, featuring everything from traditional handicrafts and clothing to modern gadgets and culinary delights.

Known for being a hub of trade, cultural exchange, and family outings, Numaish continues to hold a special place in the hearts of its visitors, despite the growing popularity of other expos in the city.

We spoke to few Hyderabadis across various walks of life to understand their thoughts on the upcoming season of Numaish and well, excitement among women and shopoholics is all time high though there is a ticket price hike this year.

Ticket prices have been revised from Rs 40 to Rs 50, marking the first price hike since January 2023.

“Nothing matches the charm of Numaish”

“Numaish has a charm that no other expo can match,” said a homemaker from Suncity while speaking to Siasat.com. “I’ve been coming here since my childhood, and now, I bring my kids. The variety and the festive atmosphere make it so special. Even with ticket prices increasing, I’ll definitely attend at least twice because I love shopping. It is like a therapy for me.”

Numaish, with its bustling lanes and colorful stalls, offers an experience more than just shopping.

A Tradition That Defies Trends

While some believe that frequent expos have lessened the exclusivity of Numaish, many disagree.

“Expos like the Ramzan bazaars are great, but Numaish is different,” noted a dentist from Tolichowki. “Plus the options at Numaish are endless, and you can bargain something you can’t really do at expos. My family and I look forward to it every year,” she added.

“The vibe of Numaish is unique,” said an IT professional from Madhapur. “In my opinion, expos are often overcrowded and lack the variety you find here. My kids don’t even enjoy other expos, but they love Numaish. For them, it’s an adventure even if Numaish is crowded!”

A college student from Mehdipatnam, shares a similar sentiment. “Expos may have similar products, but they feel rushed. At Numaish, I can explore at my own pace, try food from different stalls, and enjoy much more. Expos are little restricted. I plan to visit Numaish 2025 with my friends at least twice.”

The ticket price hike from Rs 40 to Rs 50 has raised some eyebrows this year but hasn’t deterred the enthusiasm. “It’s a minor increase, and considering the entertainment and variety on offer, it’s worth it,” said one more Numaish lover.

“For families, the cost adds up, but the memories we create here are priceless. We’ll definitely go at least once or twice,” she added.

Special attractions keep the Numaish spirit alive

Just like every year, Numaish 2025 will also feature some special events like ‘Ladies’ Day’ and ‘Children’s Special Day’ to cater to specific audiences.

Another homemaker from Mehdipatnam, aptly puts it, “Chaahe kitne bhi expos aajaye, the magic of Numaish is irreplaceable. It’s not just a fair; it’s a celebration of Hyderabad’s soul.”

Whether it’s the cultural displays, the food, or the endless shopping opportunities, Hyderabadis eagerly await this 45-day extravaganza. A place where every corner tells a story and every visit leaves you wanting more!