Video: Hyderabad’s Malakpet-Santosh Nagar flyover work delay leads to traffic woes

Hyderabad: The Malakpet-Santosh Nagar flyover in Hyderabad has become a source of frustration for commuters, with construction delays causing severe traffic bottlenecks.

The three-km-long elevated corridor, part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), was expected to ease congestion along the busy route. However, over four years after its foundation stone was laid, the project remains incomplete, leaving residents and commuters grappling with daily hardships.

Delays, challenges plague the Project

Despite its ambitious promise, the Malakpet-Santosh Nagar flyover project has been hampered by delays in land acquisition, coordination issues among departments, and complications in shifting underground utilities. These setbacks have stalled progress, with only the flyover’s pillars constructed so far.

The flyover, estimated at a cost of Rs 523.37 crore, was launched in July 2020 by the then minister K.T. Rama Rao with a two-year completion timeline. Now, over four years later, the construction remains far from finished, raising questions about project management and accountability.

Traffic chaos, commuter woes

The stretch from Malakpet to Santosh Nagar, via Saidabad, Dhobighat, and I S Sadan junctions, has witnessed a dramatic increase in traffic over the years. The ongoing construction has choked this vital inner ring road, making it a nightmare for commuters, especially during peak hours.

To make matters worse, the roads surrounding the flyover have deteriorated, leading to a bumpy ride for motorists. The situation becomes even more challenging during monsoons when damaged roads further slow down traffic flow.

Several commuters have expressed frustration, noting that while the flyover was designed to improve traffic conditions, the prolonged delays have turned it into a source of daily inconvenience and frequent accidents.

Significance of Hyderabad’s Malakpet-Santosh Nagar Flyover

Once completed, the elevated corridor will connect Press Road in Akbarbagh, Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Saidabad, Dhobighat, I S Sadan, and Owaisi Junction in Santosh Nagar. It is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The flyover is expected to streamline traffic movement from Nalgonda Crossroads to Owaisi Junction, providing relief at the heavily congested I S Sadan junction. It is aimed at reducing travel time, alleviating traffic snarls, and improving road safety in the area.

The Malakpet-Santosh Nagar flyover holds the potential to transform traffic management in Hyderabad, but until then, its prolonged delays continue to impact the daily lives of thousands.