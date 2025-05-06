Operation Abhyaas: City-wide mock drill in Hyderabad on May 7

Hyderabad: Amid tensions escalating with Pakistan, a large-scale mock drill, Operation Abhyaas, will be carried out across states, including Hyderabad, on May 7, 2025.

The mock drill will be conducted at 4:00 pm as part of the nationwide civil defence preparedness initiative.

The exercise is being carried out under the provisions of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, which mandates that states and union territories be equipped for handling hostile situations and ensuring civilian protection.

244 vulnerable districts have been identified as part of the drill, which will be conducted inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and will simulate an incoming air raid scenario.

Sirens will be activated citywide for two minutes through police loudspeakers, industrial sirens, fire services, and patrol vehicles across Hyderabad as part of the mock drill.

By 4:15 pm, simulated impacts of the air raid will be reported in four different locations across the city. Emergency response units, including the police, fire brigade, SDRF, medical teams, and municipal authorities, will respond on-site. Civil defence volunteers will assist with damage assessment and rescue operations.

The mock drill will also test blackout measures, such as switching off lights, dimming vehicle headlights, and camouflaging key infrastructure across Hyderabad.

The exercise is expected to conclude by 4:30 pm, at which point final sirens will be sounded to signal the end of the drill.

What to do during the mock drill in Hyderabad?

Upon hearing an air raid siren, it’s crucial to act quickly and calmly.

Seek Shelter Immediately – Move away from open areas and find a sturdy

building or underground shelter. Stay Informed – Follow updates from official sources like TV, radio, or

government apps to get accurate information. Avoid Rumours – Do not rely on unverified sources; always follow official

instructions. Turn Off Utilities – If you’re at home, turn off electrical appliances, gas, and open

flames like stoves or fireplaces. Stay Put Until Safe – Remain in your shelter until authorities confirm that the

danger has passed.

If you’re caught outside with no shelter nearby, find a low-lying area, lie flat, and

cover your head. Stay as protected as possible.

The drill is intended to build awareness, improve preparedness, and reduce loss of life and property in the event of an actual hostile attack.