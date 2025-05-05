Parts of Hyderabad witness rain, thunderstorms; More in store for coming days

Hyderabad: After a sunny afternoon, Hyderabad experienced light to moderate rains and thunderstorms on Monday evening, May 5, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, has warned of an intense downpour accompanied by hailstorms in parts of West and North Hyderabad, including KPHB, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Kondapur, Hitech City, Nizampet, JNTU, Balanagar, Qutbullapur, and Madhapur.

The rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected to continue for the next two hours in Hyderabad.

T Balaji also reported that severe storms with hail are currently lashing districts in northern Telangana. Areas affected include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Jagitial, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli. He also noted that storm systems are slowly intensifying in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medak, signalling the possibility of heavy rain in West Hyderabad.

Citizens are advised to remain indoors, avoid travel in affected areas, and stay updated with real-time alerts.

Also Read Hyderabad to witness intense storms on Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

Amid rains, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a yellow alert until May 7 for several districts in Telangana, warning of rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the coming days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places, with daytime temperatures likely to remain 3 to 4 degree Celsius below normal.

0900 यूटीसी पर आधारित तेलंगाना का 7-दिवसीय पूर्वानुमान (शाम) 1730 बजे IST पर जारी किया गया/7-day forecast(EVENING) of TELANGANA based on 0900 UTC issued at 1730 hours IST Dated :05/05/2025 pic.twitter.com/8uDR46TU1y — Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) May 5, 2025

Districts likely to experience stronger gusts of 40–50 kmph include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, rains, thunderstorms accompanied by winds at 30–40 kmph are expected in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.