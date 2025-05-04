Hyderabad to witness intense storms on Sunday; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has forecast rain or thundershowers in the city and other districts of Telangana.

The forecasts are applicable until May 7.

Amid expected storms, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

In view of the expected rain, the weather department has issued a yellow alert until Wednesday.

Due to the rain, temperatures are likely to decline to as low as 36 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

Yesterday, Hyderabad’s highest maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Shaikpet.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Telangana may witness intense storms.

Telangana districts to witness thunderstorms

According to IMD Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana will also witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., until May 7.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

In view of the weather conditions, temperatures in the districts are likely to range between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius.