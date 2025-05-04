Couple attempts suicide after forced marriage in Telangana

They had been in a long-term relationship.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th May 2025 9:51 am IST
Telangana couple attempt suicide after woman marriage.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A couple from Telangana, reportedly in a relationship before the woman’s recent marriage to another man, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.

The incident occurred on Saturday at CCI Colony in Adilabad.

Telangana couple had long-term relationship before marriage

Raj Kumar and Pravallika both residents of Lokeshwaram mandal in Nirmal district had been in a long-term relationship.

However, Pravallika’s family married her off to another man just a week before the incident. Unable to accept the separation, the couple fled to their relatives in Adilabad where they made a suicide pact.

Locals alert police

Bystanders who noticed the couple consuming poison have informed the authorities. Police rushed to the scene and transported them to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad for emergency treatment.

Medical reports confirmed their condition as stable though the emotional toll remains severe.

