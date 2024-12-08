Hyderabad’s Aramghar flyover ready for inauguration, date to be finalized soon

Hyderabad: The Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad is ready for opening and the inauguration date is likely to be finalized soon.

The six-lane flyover, which spans 4.1 kilometers, is expected to streamline traffic flow on the Bangalore Highway, particularly between Purana Pul and Aramghar Junction.

On Saturday, workers were seen giving final touches to the flyover, including painting rumble strips along the roadway.

The Hindu quoted a site supervisor saying that all construction work on the main flyover has been completed, however, the inauguration date is pending for the time slot of both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

While the primary structure of the Aramghar flyover is complete, the planned ramps aimed at improving accessibility for surrounding areas such as Shastripura, Babagadda, and Mahmood Nagar remain under construction. These ramps, once finished, will make the flyover more convenient for commuters from these neighborhoods.

Demolition drive

Ahead of the finalization of the inauguration date of the Aramghar flyover, a demolition drive was conducted in Tadbun, Hyderabad. This initiative aimed to remove obstacles and ensure smoother traffic flow beneath the flyover, paving the way for its efficient operation.

Once operational, the Aramghar Flyover is set to significantly reduce traffic congestion in several critical areas, including:

Aramghar

Shastripuram

Kalapathar

Darul Uloom

Shivrampally

Hassannagar

Commuters can expect shorter travel times and a more seamless driving experience in these regions, making the flyover a vital addition to Hyderabad’s transport network.