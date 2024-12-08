Hyderabad wakes up to winter rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to winter rainfall as many parts of the city experienced a downpour early this morning.

Although the rainfall has brought cooler weather, there has not been a significant drop in temperature.

Cloudy skies, winter rainfall to persist in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast generally cloudy skies with hazy conditions during the morning hours for the coming days.

Light rainfall or drizzle is expected to continue until December 11, keeping Hyderabad’s weather cool and pleasant.

The forecast for winter rainfall applies to all six zones of Hyderabad:

Charminar

Khairatabad

Kukatpally

LB Nagar

Secunderabad

Serilingampally

Despite the ongoing rainfall, the IMD has confirmed that no weather warnings have been issued for Telangana, providing relief to residents.

Moderate temperatures

While Hyderabad is embracing winter rainfall, temperatures remain moderate. The Telangana Development Planning Society has recorded minimum temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

This is a noticeable increase compared to earlier in the season when some parts of the city saw temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

The consistent cloud cover has helped keep the temperatures stable. However, with winter rains in the forecast, a dip in temperatures is anticipated, offering a quintessential winter experience for Hyderabad residents.

Scattered downpours

The city has been experiencing sporadic winter rainfall and overcast skies in recent days. These conditions are expected to persist.

As Hyderabad continues to witness winter rainfall, residents are advised to prepare for cooler days ahead.