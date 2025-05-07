Pakistan Army shells areas along LoC in J-K, seven dead

Ten persons were injured in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, and three others were injured in Rajouri district, the officials said.

ajouri: People gather near a damaged property after alleged heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, at Irwan Khanetar village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. At least three civilians were killed and ten injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Seven persons, including a woman and two children, were killed and 38 others injured Wednesday as Pakistan Army pounded dozens of forward villages with artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

All seven deaths were reported in the worst-hit Poonch district, with another 25 persons injured, the officials said.

