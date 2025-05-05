Thousands of student visa appointments available across US Mission in India

New Delhi: The US Embassy here on Monday said “thousands of student visa appointments” are available across its Mission in India.

The embassy also shared a link to a webpage where country-wise details related to visa appointment availability can be accessed by applicants.

In a digital poster shared with its post on X, it said, “Thousands of student visa appointments are available across MISSION INDIA.”

Also Read Indian govt decided to terminate services of Subramanian: IMF

In April 2024, in an interview to PTI, the then US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had said, that America puts “high priority” on student visas because it knows people-to-people ties “last a lifetime”, and asserted that its Mission was preparing to accommodate higher number of applications from Indian students that year.

American universities attract a large number of Indian students. In 2023, the US consular team in India had issued over 1,40,000 student visas — more than in any other country — setting a record for the third year in a row.

Also, in 2023, the US Mission in India had processed a record 1.4 million visas.