Hyderabad school girl dies by suicide after months of harassment

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old school girl died by suicide at her home after allegedly facing persistent harassment from a neighborhood youth.

She was a resident of Ranganayakulagutta, Hayathnagar.

Details of harassment faced by Hyderabad school girl

The girl who was a student of class 9 had reportedly been harassed for six months by P Rohith, a local youth.

Police investigations revealed that Rohith stalked her in person and through social media despite warnings from the girl’s family.

He repeatedly sent unwanted messages, video calls and audio calls.

Final harassment before suicide

On Monday night, Rohith allegedly messaged the Hyderabad school girl from his brother’s social media account.

When her parents were not home, he visited her residence and pressured her to accept his love proposal. Unable to endure the torment, the teenager took her own life early Tuesday morning.

A complaint has been filed at Hayathnagar police station.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000