IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains for four days; intense storms likely on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts has predicted four days of rain in various districts of Telangana.

In the case of Hyderabad, it has forecast rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Thunderstorms in all Telangana districts

On Tuesday, all districts of the state are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., IMD Hyderabad forecasts mentioned.

Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Siddipet, Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, and Suryapet are likely to see rains on May 7.

On May 8, except Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool, all other districts are likely to receive rains.

Apart from Kumaram Bheem, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad, all other districts may witness rains on May 9.

Amid rain forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the districts where rains are expected.

Also Read Rains wash away Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 playoff hopes

In the case of Hyderabad too, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert till May 9.

Apart from the department, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that an intense storm is likely in Telangana. For Hyderabad, he said that scattered intense storms are likely during the afternoon and night on Tuesday.

Today's FORECAST



Today also scattered INTENSE STORMS ahead, however storms will be less than yesterday in Telangana, but still STRONG STORMS ahead in various parts



HYD :- Afternoon – night again scattered INTENSE STORMS ahead, more updates to follow ⛈️⚠️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 6, 2025

In view of the rains, the temperature in the state is likely to decline to as low as 36 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Asifnagar.