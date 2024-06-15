Raids on restaurants in Hyderabad continue, expired products found

Hyderabad: The waves of inspections by officials of the Telangana Food Safety Department continue on restaurants in Hyderabad, with popular food places in Madhapur falling under the department’s radar on Friday, June 14.

The department found serious food safety violations during the raids.

Restaurants in Hyderabad store expired products

Among several restaurants in Hyderabad, The Task Force team raided ‘The Chocolate Room’ and found food articles like Mocktail syrup, Icing sugar, Rosemary leaves, Cinnamon powder, Cashews and Chicken breast strips were found expired and were discarded by the officials on the spot.

“Unlabelled food articles like Tasty beans and Thai curry sauce were seized. Pest control records and medical fitness certificates of food handlers are not available with FBO. The restaurant in Hyderabad displayed a receipt of the licence instead of an FSSAI licence copy,” the department said in a press release.

At a well-known pizza joint in Hyderabad, ‘La Pino’s Pizza’, refined vegetable fat mix, African Piri Piri dressing and Pranco bread crumbs were found to be expired and were discarded by the officials.

“Semi-prepared food articles like Pasta, Paneer, Chicken sheek kebabs, Smoked Chicken and Chicken salami were found unlabelled and hence discarded on the spot. Medical fitness certificates of the food handlers were not available with FBO. Pest control records were available with FBO. FSSAI license true copy displayed at a prominent place,” the department informed.

Raids on tomato sauce making units

Aside from restaurants in Hyderabad, the department found serious violations in the storage and handling of tomato sauce manufacturing units in the Nacharam and Jeedimetla areas on June 10.

During the team’s inspection of Sri Jyothi Food Industries in Nacharam which sells tomato sauce with the brand name “JL Continental Sauce,” the food safety officials found that the food handlers had no medical fitness certificates.

At Agarwal Food Products in Jeedimetla which manufactures the sauce with the brand name “Sipp..Tomato Sauce,” the officials have not found medical fitness certificates of food handlers, and the premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens to prevent the entry of pests.

Officials in Hyderabad have been vigilant of restaurants over meeting food safety regulations.