Food safety dept inspects tomato sauce making units in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Task Force team of the food safety department has found serious violations in storage and handling of tomato sauce manufacturing units at Nacharam and Jeedimetla areas on June 10.
During the team’s inspection of Sri Jyothi Food Industries in Nacharam which sells tomato sauce with the brand name “JL Continental Sauce,” the food safety officials have found that the food handlers had no medical fitness certificates.
At Agarwal Food Products in Jeedimetla which manufactures the sauce with the brand name “Sipp..Tomato Sauce,” the officials have not found medical fitness certificates of food handlers, and the premises was not fitted with insect-proof screens to prevent the entry of pests.