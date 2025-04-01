How to create Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT for free

Even with some concerns, most people are loving it's fun, easy, and now free, so if you've ever wanted to see yourself as an anime character, now's your chance

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st April 2025 1:46 pm IST
Ghibli-style image (Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The internet is always changing. Every now and then, something fun or crazy comes up and takes over our phones and feeds. From funny face filters to dance videos, we’ve seen it all. Now, everyone on social media is talking about one thing—anime-style photo edits made with ChatGPT. It’s the newest trend, and it’s going viral fast!

What’s This Anime Trend?

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has added a cool new tool. It lets people create images using AI. Before, only paid users could use it. But now, it’s free for everyone! People are using it to turn their photos into Studio Ghibli-style anime images—you know, those soft, dreamy cartoon pictures.

(Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

How to Make Anime Photos in ChatGPT  

Here’s how you can try it:  

1. Go to chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT app  

2. Click the “+” sign and upload your photo  

3. Type: “Ghiblify this” or “Make this in anime style”  

4. ChatGPT will create your anime-style image. Download and enjoy!  

You can also write what you want to see, like:  

Draw a girl with long hair in a magical forest in Ghibli style.

So Many People Tried It, Servers Got Busy!

Because so many people are using it, ChatGPT’s system got too busy. The CEO, Sam Altman, said their computers were “melting” from all the work! Right now, free users can make 3 images a day.

Some fans of real Ghibli art say this is copying. Others worry that uploading photos might affect privacy. So, not everyone likes the trend.

Even with some concerns, most people are loving it. It’s fun, easy, and now free. So if you’ve ever wanted to see yourself as an anime character, now’s your chance!

