Doctor loses Rs 47 lakh in cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A doctor planning to buy a franchise of a leading clothing brand was duped of Rs 47 lakh in a cyber fraud in Hyderabad.

The doctor filed a complaint with the Rachakonda police stating that he had searched online for information, downloaded a form and emailed it, expressing interest. A few days later, he received a phone call from a ‘franchise development manager’ who answered his queries and asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh as registration fee.

Also Read Over Rs 2000 crore property tax collected in Hyderabad in FY 2024-25

In one month the victim paid Rs 8 lakh as license fee, Rs 12 lakh as security deposit, Rs 10 lakh for NOC and Rs 14 lakh as agreement processing fee. As the fraudsters asked for more money, the doctor grew suspicious when the fraudsters stopped communicating after the doctor said he would pay the remaining money in person at their office.

The cybercrime unit of the Rachkonda police registered a case under the Information Technology Act.