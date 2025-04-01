Over Rs 2000 crore property tax collected in Hyderabad in FY 2024-25

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has achieved a historic milestone by collecting over Rs 2,012.36 crore in property tax for the Financial Year 2024-25 (as of 6 PM on March 31).

This marks the highest-ever collection in the civic body’s history.

One-time scheme boosts tax revenue

A significant portion of this collection – Rs 465.07 crore – was gathered between March 8 and March 31 under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme which was introduced by the government to encourage timely payments.

With the new financial year beginning, GHMC has announced the Early Bird Scheme. It allows taxpayers to avail a 5 percent rebate if they pay their property tax in April 2025.

Also Read Hyderabad marriage season begins as Ramzan ends

The rebate is applicable for FY 2025-26 payments only and not for previous arrears.

How to pay property tax in Hyderabad

Taxpayers can make payments through one of the following: