IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms, lightning for next four days

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued forecasts of thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

As per the forecasts, rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are also expected in the next four days.

Amid forecasts, IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert

In view of the expected thunderstorm and lightning, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the next four days.

The alert has been issued for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Suryapet, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, M. Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal.

On these four days, Hyderabad is likely to witness generally cloudy skies.

Temperatures remain high ahead of thunderstorms in Hyderabad

Ahead of the thunderstorms and lightning forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures across the state remained high. In most of the districts including Hyderabad, it was over 40 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nampally.

In view of the thunderstorm and lightning forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, the temperature in the city and other districts of the state is likely to decline.