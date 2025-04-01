Gold rates in Hyderabad skyrocket in one week, break all-time high records

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad skyrocketed in the past week and broke all-time high records multiple times.

On Tuesday, the rates once again broke all-time high records of Rs 84,250 and Rs 91,910 per 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat yellow metal which were recorded on March 31.

Today, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates jumped by Rs 850 and Rs 930, respectively, to hit a new all-time high amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

So far this year, the yellow metal has surged by Rs 14,840 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in Hyderabad surged by over 19 pc in 2025 so far

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 85,100, whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 92,840.

On March 26, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates were Rs 81950 and Rs 89400 respectively. This marks a jump of 2.8 percent in one week.

This also marks an over 19 percent increase compared to the beginning of the year when 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Reasons for surge

The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has fueled the surge in rates in Hyderabad and other cities amid US President Trump’s new tariff threats, combined with rising geopolitical uncertainty.

The White House has said India imposes a 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it “virtually impossible” for US products to be exported to those nations.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods. He plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he says will be “Liberation Day” for the US.

Earlier this month, Trump had said the current tariffs were “temporary” and “small ones” but the “predominant” tariffs that will be reciprocal in nature, will start from April 2 and they will be a “big game-changer for our country”.

In view of the uncertainty and trade policies, people are shifting their investments towards gold, resulting in a surge in the rates of the yellow metal in Hyderabad and other cities.