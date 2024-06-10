Food safety department carries out raids across Telangana

Hyderabad: Task Force team of food safety department has been carrying out raids at various eateries in Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Mahbubnagar districts, uncovering numerous concerns regarding food safety.

Nalgonda

A recent inspection at Sri Sumadhura Bar & Restaurant in Nalgonda uncovered several health and safety violations.

The team noted that prepared food items were stored improperly, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items kept together in the same refrigerator, posing a risk of cross-contamination. The restaurant’s hygiene practices were found lacking, with open dustbins placed near cooked food and a cleaning area located within the kitchen, adjacent to the cooking area.

𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗡𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮

08.06.2024



* Usage of synthetic food colors was traced.



* Expired raw materials such as Saunf, Cashew, Kinley Soda (90 bottles), Paneer, Ajwain, Mono Sodium Glutamate (4pkts), Lemon Yellow Synthetic Food… pic.twitter.com/CD9YrMhz5T — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

In another inspection, Balaji Grand Family Garden The team found that synthetic food colors were being used in food preparation. In addition, 5 kilograms of boiled rice stored in the refrigerator and 2 kilograms of coloured chicken mandi pieces were deemed unsafe and discarded.

The inspection also revealed a lack of proper hygiene in the cooking area, which was exposed to the outer environment. Food handlers at the restaurant were found without appropriate protective gear, such as hairnets and aprons, which are essential for maintaining food hygiene. Additionally, both cooked and raw food items were left uncovered and exposed to houseflies, posing a serious health hazard.

𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻, 𝗡𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮

08.06.2024



* Synthetic food colours were found to be used in food preparation.



* Boiled rice (5kg) found stored in refrigerator and Coloured Chicken Mandi Pieces (2kg) were discarded.



* Proper hygiene not… pic.twitter.com/4WW42cDoXl — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

In New Jail Mandi Restaurant, team discovered that synthetic food colors were being used in food preparation. Further inspection revealed flaws in the labeling of raw materials, including green chili sauce, continental sauce, corn flour, and fried onions, prompting their disposal.

The restaurant’s kitchen premises were found to be open to the outside environment, lacking proper barriers to prevent the entry of pests, flies, and dust. Furthermore, food handlers were observed without essential protective gear such as hair caps, gloves, and aprons, while medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were notably absent.

Special Team has conducted inspections in Nalgonda District on 08.06.2024.



𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗝𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗡𝗮𝗹𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮



* Synthetic food colours found to be used in food preparation.



* Used Cooking oil (3Lts), Coloured Marinated Chicken… pic.twitter.com/tu3whHGnkc — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

Nizamabad

As the series of raids continues, in Hotela Kapila the team found vegetables used for cooking were infested with fungus, including cauliflower, carrot, tomato, and lemon, all of which were promptly discarded

Furthermore, the kitchen premises were found to be unhygienic, with evidence of pest infestation. Expired food items were also found during the inspection and were discarded. The team also observed untidy floors and walls, with water stagnation noted in some areas.

Special Team has conducted inspections in Nizamabad District on 08.06.2024.



𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗞𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗹𝗮, 𝗡𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻



* Vegetables used for cooking were found to be infested with fungus (Cauliflower, carrot, tomato & lemon found and discarded).



* Kitchen premises… pic.twitter.com/NGFInrofXi — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

During the inspection of Aroma Family Kitchen, a eatery in Nizamabad Town the team discovered synthetic food colors were being used in prepared food items. Additionally, chicken was found to be stored unwrapped in the refrigerator

Furthermore, food handlers at the establishment were observed without essential protective gear such as hair nets and gloves, which are crucial for maintaining hygiene standards. Moreover, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were stored together.

𝗔𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻, 𝗡𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻

08.06.2024



* Synthetic food colours were being used in prepared food items.



* Chicken was kept unwrapped in the refrigerator which may lead to cross contamination.



* Food handlers found without hair nets &… pic.twitter.com/tHGFLW0cNg — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

Hotel Vamshi International in Nizamabad Town has been found to be in violation of food safety regulations as the team discovered cooked deep-fried items stored in the refrigerator alongside raw materials. Additionally, fungal-infected cashew nuts and grapes were found during the inspection and promptly discarded

Inspectors also noted deficiencies in the maintenance of the kitchen premises, with walls and floors improperly sealed and water stagnation observed. Such conditions not only compromise hygiene standards but also create an environment conducive to the breeding of pests and bacteria.

𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗩𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗡𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻, Nizamabad Town

08.06.2024



* Cooked deep fried items found to be stored in refrigerator & were kept along with the raw materials.



* Fungal infected cashew nuts and grapes found and discarded.



*… pic.twitter.com/1EeyaRboBw — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

Mahbubnagar

As food raids continue to expand at various parts of Telangana, Sri Venkateswara Bhavan in Mahbubnagar faced scrutiny during a recent inspection due to several food safety violations as the team discovered adulterated tea powder on the premises, which was promptly discarded. Additionally, the absence of medical records for food handlers raised concerns about the health and safety practices implemented by the establishment.

Hygiene issues were also noted within the premises, highlighting deficiencies in cleanliness practices that could contribute to food contamination.

Special Team has conducted inspections in Mahabubnagar District on 08.06.2024.



𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻, 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗯𝘂𝗯𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿



* Adulterated tea powder found and discarded.



* Medical records of food handlers not available.



* Pest control and Water… pic.twitter.com/6JoiA66SY5 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 9, 2024

In Pista House, a renowned eatery in Yenugonda, Mahbubnagar the team discovered a significant quantity of stale non-vegetarian food items, totaling 70 kilograms, in storage. These items were deemed unfit for consumption and promptly discarded.

Furthermore, various hygiene lapses were observed within the premises, including the presence of dustbins in the food preparation area, blocked drains, and an unclean refrigerator.

Inspectors also noted improper storage practices for both food and non-food items, with raw and cooked items observed to be stored together. In addition to these violations, Pista House failed to display its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license within the premises, as required by regulations.