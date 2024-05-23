Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia bans visit visa holders from entering Makkah

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that visit visa holders are not to enter or stay in Makkah starting from Thursday, May 23, until June 21.

Taking to X account on Thursday, May 23, the ministry clarified that all types and names of visit visas are not considered permits for Haj pilgrimage holders.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Umrah not allowed without Haj permit from May 24 to June 26

It advises Kingdom visitors not to visit Makkah during the specified period, and those who violate it may face penalties.

It is noteworthy that the implementation of security and organizational plans has been initiated to ensure the safety and reassurance of Haj guests, allowing them to perform their rituals safely.

عدم السماح بدخول مدينة مكة المكرمة أو البقاء فيها لمن يحمل تأشيرة زيارة بأنواعها كافة اعتبارًا من 15/ 11/ 1445 هـ حتى 15/ 12/ 1445 هـ . #لا_حج_بلا_تصريح pic.twitter.com/UcOx9THZuE — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) May 22, 2024

Saudi Arabia‘s Ministry of Haj and Umrah recently announced that Umrah permits will only be issued to those with a confirmed Haj permit during the period from May 24 until June 26.

Also Read Watch: Kiswah of Holy Kaaba raised to mark start of Haj 2024

The authorities will impose 10,000 Saudi Riyals fines on citizens, expats, and visitors entering Makkah without a Haj permit.

This year’s Haj is expected to begin from June 14 to June 19.