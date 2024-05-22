Watch: Kiswah of Holy Kaaba raised to mark start of Haj 2024

Riyadh: In preparation for the start of Haj 1445 AH-2024, the authorities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia raised the Kiswah (Ghilaf e Kaaba) on Wednesday, May 22 after Isha prayers.

The Kiswah was raised by three meters and the lower part is covered with a white cotton cloth (Ihram) two meters wide on all four sides, an annual practice to help prevent damage to the Kaaba before the Haj.

The ceremony was conducted by a team of specialists from the King Abdul Aziz Complex, responsible for maintaining the Kaaba.

Watch the video

🎥 تقرير مرئي | اكتمال أعمال رفع #كسوة_الكعبة_المشرفة استعدادًا لحج 1445هـ. pic.twitter.com/hepydCoLik — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) May 22, 2024

pic.twitter.com/hqTXOII3HJ — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) May 22, 2024

تأتي أعمال رفع #كسوة_الكعبة_المشرفة والعناية بها، ضمن الاهتمام البالغ والرعاية الفائقة للحرمين الشريفين و #الكعبة_المشرفة من قبل القيادة الرشيدة -حفظها الله-.



تم وبحمد الله الانتهاء من أعمال رفع #كسوة_الكعبة_المشرفة وتقبّل الله منّا ومنكم صالح الأعمال. pic.twitter.com/W25QbLhWJt — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@AlharamainSA) May 22, 2024

Every year, the process of changing the new Kiswah will take place on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, but was moved to the first day of Muharram in 2022.

About Kiswah

The Kiswah, which is black, is made up of 670 kilograms of raw silk with verses from the Quran woven in gold-plated thread. The verses are woven using 120kg of gold and 100kg of silver threads. The belt of the Kiswah is made up of six pieces.